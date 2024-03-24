Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $789,000 in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFGR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,582,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,762,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

