Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,726 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 589,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSE opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

