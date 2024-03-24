Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. WPWealth LLP raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of DFSD opened at $47.03 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74.
About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
