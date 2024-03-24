Herbst Group LLC Acquires 2,627 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up 2.1% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 24,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,410. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

