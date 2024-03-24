Herbst Group LLC Acquires 8,577 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 504.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.7% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after buying an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.97, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,881 shares of company stock valued at $72,230,185 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.