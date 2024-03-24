Herbst Group LLC Buys 4,300 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $723,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,674. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

