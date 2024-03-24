Herbst Group LLC Buys 500 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.0 %

CG stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.42. 1,490,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,929. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

