Herbst Group LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.55. 216,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

