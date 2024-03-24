Herbst Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Herbst Group LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises 1.6% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,560,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,411. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

