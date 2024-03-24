Herbst Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Herbst Group LLC decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 2.5% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $79.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

