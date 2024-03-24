Heron Bay Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 133,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 44,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,985. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LCUT. StockNews.com upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.