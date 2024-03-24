Heron Bay Capital Management Has $2.07 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Heron Bay Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,717. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $94,111.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

