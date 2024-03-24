Heron Bay Capital Management Has $283,000 Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 570.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 392,700.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 107.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NATR stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,642. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $371.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.81. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $21.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Nature's Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

