Heron Bay Capital Management Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.5% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,883,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $172.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

