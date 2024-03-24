Heron Bay Capital Management Invests $230,000 in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 68.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ITRN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $562.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $31.01.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.