Heron Bay Capital Management Purchases Shares of 14,709 Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at Virco Mfg.

In other Virco Mfg. news, VP Patricia Levine Quinones sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $44,712.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,203 shares in the company, valued at $797,401.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $52,472. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virco Mfg. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 61,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $176.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.69. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

Virco Mfg. Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Articles

