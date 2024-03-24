Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.23.

Get Hess alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hess

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $149.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.27. Hess has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hess by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 30.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Hess by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.