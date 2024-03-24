HFG Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 980 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,186 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,303,000 after purchasing an additional 717,795 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 795,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS opened at $242.08 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $179.27 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.62.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

