HFG Advisors Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 8.7% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $446.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.03. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $304.77 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

