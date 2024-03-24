HFG Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.03.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.