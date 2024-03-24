HI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $254,943.88 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.57 million and $254,943.88 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007478 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00026643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00015803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001604 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,092.27 or 0.99918045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012456 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00148800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. The last known price of HI is 0.0005541 USD and is up 4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $248,412.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

