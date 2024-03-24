Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,897,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $286.67. 764,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.93 and a 52 week high of $288.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.33.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

