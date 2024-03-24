Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,253,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.08. 365,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

