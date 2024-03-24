Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HLT. Macquarie upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

HLT opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $211.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

