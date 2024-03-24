HKD.com DAO (HDAO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.43 Million

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. HKD.com DAO has a market cap of $52.43 million and $231.82 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HKD.com DAO has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One HKD.com DAO token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HKD.com DAO Token Profile

HKD.com DAO’s genesis date was February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. The official website for HKD.com DAO is hdao.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply.HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.

HKD.com DAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HKD.com DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HKD.com DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

