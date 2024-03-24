HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.29

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.29 and traded as low as $20.24. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 2,131 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

HMN Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $91.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HMN Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in HMN Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 433,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 35,008 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in HMN Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 323,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HMN Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in HMN Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 204,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in HMN Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

