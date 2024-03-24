Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of HST opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

