IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $445.88 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

