IAM Advisory LLC Buys 1,143 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 460,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

