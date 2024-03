iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

iBio Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $49.80.

Get iBio alerts:

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.