ICON Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.90 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. ICON has a market cap of $299.32 million and $9.90 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 985,823,782 coins and its circulating supply is 985,824,248 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 985,812,098.3597841 with 985,809,334.0122933 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.30289576 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $9,748,885.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.