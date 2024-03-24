IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,116,827 shares changing hands.

IGC Pharma Stock Up 10.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.37% and a negative net margin of 1,163.24%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IGC Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in IGC Pharma by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IGC Pharma by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,151 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IGC Pharma by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in IGC Pharma by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in IGC Pharma by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

See Also

