Illumina’s (ILMN) Mixed Rating Reaffirmed at OTR Global

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.95.

ILMN opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.87. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $233.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

