Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $94.74 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after purchasing an additional 627,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,877,000 after purchasing an additional 235,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,973 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

