Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £5,340 ($6,798.22).
Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 179.40 ($2.28) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 104.41 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.60 ($2.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £448.50 million, a PE ratio of 5,980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.36.
Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
Featured Stories
