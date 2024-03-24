Insider Selling: Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Sells £16,736 in Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($53.27), for a total value of £16,736 ($21,306.17).

Cranswick Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 4,144 ($52.76) on Friday. Cranswick plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,940 ($37.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,210 ($53.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,763.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,003.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,793.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWK shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($59.76) to GBX 4,921 ($62.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Cranswick in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($62.38) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,405.25 ($56.08).

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

