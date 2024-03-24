Insight Folios Inc Acquires 16,211 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 3.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,344,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

