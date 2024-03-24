Insight Folios Inc Acquires 18,278 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,598,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,608,000 after buying an additional 942,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after buying an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,478,000 after purchasing an additional 226,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 613,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.44%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

