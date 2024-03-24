Insight Folios Inc Buys 470 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. 324,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 210.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,157.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.