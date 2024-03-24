Insight Folios Inc Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,372,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,434,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,054. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

