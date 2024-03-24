Insight Folios Inc Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 3.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,591. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

