Insight Folios Inc Increases Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $184,773,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,549,000 after buying an additional 831,423 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after buying an additional 747,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after buying an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 824,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after buying an additional 643,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,979. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.07. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

