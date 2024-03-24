Insight Folios Inc Purchases 11,004 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 2.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 25.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,118,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.