Insight Folios Inc Purchases Shares of 1,542 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,771. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.