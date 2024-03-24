Insight Folios Inc Sells 740 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,417. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.