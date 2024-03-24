Insight Folios Inc Sells 740 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,417. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
