Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $110.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.92. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.