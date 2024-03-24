Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $110.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.38.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interactive Brokers Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.
Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.92. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $112.50.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.
Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.
Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Interactive Brokers Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.