Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.73 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and $273.02 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $14.60 or 0.00022044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00083270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,293,408 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,271,878 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.