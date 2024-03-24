Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Lowered by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 11,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $394.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.29 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

