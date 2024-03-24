Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PDN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $569.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

