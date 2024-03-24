Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stake Reduced by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039,924 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,626 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,089 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 356,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,271. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

